Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan dances to Rani Mukerji's Dil Bole Hadippa track in a wedding sequence

Ms. Marvel's third episode is all set to release on June 22 and ahead of the same, a new clip from it has been released by Marvel which showcases Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan enjoying a festive time with her family as it's the wedding season. The new clip showcases Khan breaking into a dance at her brother Aamir's (Saagar Shaikh) wedding ceremony.

The show's Bollywood connection gets even more stronger this time. After referencing Shah Rukh Khan in the previous episode, the new episode will feature a dance sequence set to Mika Singh's track Dil Bole Hadippa from the film by the same name that starred Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor in lead. The new clip released by Marvel showcases Vellani as well as her fellow cast members including Matt Lintz who plays her best friend Bruno on the show, dancing to the Bollywood tune.

The show's new episode has been highly anticipated given how the second episode ended on a cliffhanger and fans can't wait to see what happens next. The new teaser promises that the third episode will have the Khan family celebrating Aamir's wedding in an incredible way and the South Asian representation certainly seems on point in this one.

Check out the new clip here:

Ms. Marvel starring Vellani in lead also stars Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher and Rish Shah in key roles. The show which began streaming on June 8 is all set to release its big finale on July 13 considering it will have a new episode releasing weekly on Disney+Hotstar.

