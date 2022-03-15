Ms Marvel Trailer: Iman Vellani stars as MCUs first ever Muslim teenage superhero

The official trailer for Ms Marvel is here! Marvel is coming back with its very first teenage Muslim superhero in association with Disney Plus. On March 15, Marvel Entertainment released the official trailer for the series and fans are ecstatic in anticipation of the premiere of the series which goes live on June 8, 2022.

Starring in the lead role of Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel is Iman Vellani. The series will follow the life of a teenage girl from Jersey City who is all types of geek when it comes to the superhero universe including a glittering admiration for Brie Larson's Captain Marvel. The trailer revealed a distinct vibe of the series which has never been explored by any other Marvel superhero which is the life of a Muslim-American high school girl. The two-minute video also gives a peek at Kamala's life after she gets her powers and how it subsequently changes.

Check out the trailer below:

For the unversed, the series is directed by an ensemble of filmmakers including Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. The cast of the series consists of Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Meanwhile, Marvel's official synopsis for the series reads, "Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?"

