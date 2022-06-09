Ms Marvel Twitter Review: Fans fall in love with Iman Vellani's 'perfect' Kamala Khan

SPOILER ALERT

Following the release of the highly anticipated Marvel series Ms Marvel on June 8, fans have once again gathered online to hail the new series. Directed by an ensemble of filmmakers including Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon, the series already had a huge gala of fans rooting for the main character Kamala Khan played by Iman Vellani

Meanwhile, the cast of the series also had high praise for its representation as it employed Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah , Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha. For those unversed, Marvel's official synopsis for the series reads, "Marvel Studios' Ms Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?"

Fans on Twitter were quick to praise the series as they not only lauded the protagonist but also the desi vibe of the Marvel show. With only one episode out, some fans pointed out that the show is on power with Marvel's other blockbuster WandaVision which had mega stars like Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as headliners. Scroll down further to swipe through fan reactions to the series on Twitter.