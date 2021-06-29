MSG Wannabe achieves major success on Korean charts, proving Yoo Jae Suk’s lucky charm once again

Yoo Jae Suk latest vocal project group MSG Wannabe tops the real-time Korean music charts

MBC’s ‘Hangout with Yoo’ had recently started a new search for a male vocal group. After a series of auditions, Yoo Ya Ho (Yoo Jae Suk’s alter ego) chose 8 vocalists which became MSG Wannabe. On June 26th, the group released their debut singles Foolish Love and Only You. Post the release, both songs quickly rose to the number one spot on Genie and Melon’s real-time charts.

The group was divided to two sub-units, M.O.M which consisted of Kang Chang-mo, Parc Jae-jung, Wonstein and Ji Suk-jin who sang Foolish Love and JSDK which consisted of Kim Jing-min, Simon D, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Sang-yi who sang Only You.

The intent of creating the group was to produce music that is more nostalgic and old school in nature. In fact, the group is named after the wildly popular boy band in the early 2000s- SG Wannabe. This inspired the group to create music in a similar way.

This is the second time for the MBC show to create a successful group project as the first season of Hangout with Yoo had created a music project with Singers Rain, Lee Hyeori and Yoo, named SSAK3. Their single Summer Sea Again had also taken over many of the music charts and wins.

MSG Wannabe is set to debut on July 3rd on MBC’s Show! Music Core

