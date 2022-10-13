MTV EMA 2022: BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, ITZY and more bag several nominations

According to the list of nominees for the '2022 MTV EMA', announced on October 12th, BTS has 'Best K-Pop', 'Biggest Fans', and 'Best Metaverse'. It was nominated for a total of three awards including 'Best Metaverse Performance'.

In 2020, BTS performed 'Best Song', 'Biggest Fan', 'Best Group', 'Best Virtual Live', and in 2021, 'Best Pop’, 'Best K-Pop', 'Best Group', and 'Biggest Fan' each won four awards, winning the most awards at the awards ceremony that year. In particular, BTS received their first award in the 'Biggest Fan' category for 4 consecutive years until last year, starting with their first award in 2018.

BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN’s nominations:

BLACKPINK was nominated for 'Best Video' and 'Best Metaverse Performance' with 'Pink Venom' and 'The Virtual', and 'Best K-Pop' and 'Biggest Fans' total. SEVENTEEN, who was nominated for the first time this year, was named in three categories: 'Best New', 'Best K-Pop' and 'Best Push'.

ITZY, TWICE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s nominations:

In the 'Best K-Pop' category, in addition to BLACKPINK, BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, BLACKPINK's third solo artist Lisa, and TWICE were nominated. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the only Korean singer to be nominated in the 'Best Asian Act' category.

MTV EMAs:

The MTV Europe Music Awards was originally conceived as an alternative to the MTV Video Music Awards, which are hosted annually in the United States. The Europe Music Awards are held every year in a different country; it has been hosted mostly in the United Kingdom. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent artists, and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest.

The awards are a reflection of the international and continental music scene. They are representative of geographical origin and of achievement in diverse musical genres and disciplines, indicative of the diversity and scope of the show. Since the 2007 ceremony, viewers are able to vote for their favorite artists in all general categories by visiting MTV's website.

