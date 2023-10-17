MTV EMA teases BTS' Jungkook's performance with GOLDEN energy; Here's when it airs

BTS’ Jungkook is scheduled to perform at the upcoming European Music Awards 2023. The K-pop idol will be performing two days after the release of his solo album GOLDEN on November 3rd. Excitement Mounts as Jungkook's highly awaited performance at the awards night might feature the new tracks from his debut album. EMA recently teased the fans with a new motion poster featuring the 3D singer.

When to watch Jungkook’s performance at MTV EMA 2023

On October 17, MTV EMA's official social media handle released a motion poster featuring the Seven singer. The poster covers the details of his performance from the night. As per the official statement, Jungkook will be performing on November 5, 2023. The award show will be held in Paris. As revealed by the K-pop idol, the album GOLDEN will consist of 11 tracks. The debut solo album is poised to be an all-English work featuring multiple collaborations with top Western artists.

BTS' Jungkook’s nominations at the 2023 MTV EMAs

Jungkook is currently nominated in three categories at the 2023 MTV EMAs. The first nomination is Best Song category for his chart-shattering digital single Seven (Feat Latto). The second is the Biggest Fans. And the third one is the Best K-Pop category. With this, Jungkook became the first solo K-pop artist to secure a nomination in this category. Meanwhile, his digital single Seven also clinched the Song Of The Summer award at MTV Video Music Awards 2023. The EMAs, as their name suggests, are a renowned music award show that honors the top acts in world music. The event will be held in Paris, for the first time since 1995.

More about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

Meanwhile, GOLDEN will feature some unexpected and intriguing collaborations with artists such as The Jamaican-American DJ group Major Lazer, DJ Snake, ED Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Jon Bellion, and so on. The coming together of such prominent individuals under one roof for the record may be a historic first, possibly setting a new benchmark for Korean international collaborations. The album will feature a main track Standing Next To You. The project's concept pictures and important deets are consistently being released across the company's official social media handles.

