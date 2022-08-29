MTV VMAs 2022: BTS takes 4th consecutive Group of the Year win; SEVENTEEN bags PUSH Performance of the Year

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, boy groups BTS and SEVENTEEN have bagged big awards! Septet BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook) won the award for ‘Group of the Year’ at this year’s ceremony. As BTS won the award for ‘Best Group’ in 2019 and 2020, and won ‘Group of Year’ when the award was renamed last year, this year’s win makes it the septet’s fourth consecutive win of the award. Further, BTS is the group with the most wins in this category.

Over the past year, BTS has been active while promoting the group’s singles ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’, as well as their anthology album ‘Proof’, released in June 2022. Further, the septet also met their fans through their ‘PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ tour, which concluded in April 2022.

Meanwhile, boy group SEVENTEEN (S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino) takes home the award for ‘PUSH Performance of the Year’ for their song ‘Rock With You’. The song is the title track of SEVENTEEN’s 9th mini album, ‘Attacca’.

Accepting the award in a video, SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, Jeonghan, Seungkwan, Mingyu and Vernon thanked the MTV VMAs and their fans for the honour. Watch their speech, below:

The 13-piece-act is currently in the United States for their third world tour, ‘BE THE SUN’. During SEVENTEEN’s concert today, member Seungkwan also announced their MTV VMAs win, receiving love from the group’s fans in attendance.

Earlier this year, SEVENTEEN released their fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’, as well as its repackaged version, ‘SECTOR 17’.

Congratulations to BTS and SEVENTEEN!

