MTV VMAs 2023: BLACKPINK wins Group of the Year; fans rejoice despite group's absence from ceremony

BLACKPINK has secured the prestigious title of Group of the Year at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The group's global fan base, known as BLINKs, have long cherished their captivating music and the strong bond among the members. It's a moment of great joy for BLINKs as they celebrate BLACKPINK's well-deserved victory at the VMAs.

BLACKPINK wins Group of the Year at VMAs

The VMAs, held on September 13, have been capturing everyone's attention with their nominations and victories. K-pop groups have been standing out at the awards ceremony, claiming multiple wins. Now, the renowned K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has proudly won the coveted Group of the Year award at the VMAs, making history as the first girl group of the century to achieve this honor. BLACKPINK has officially broken a 24-year-old record, becoming the second female group in history to win the Group of the Year award at the VMA's, following in the footsteps of TLC, who received the award in 1999.Even though the group wasn't physically present at the event, fans took to social media to celebrate the group's prestigious award win and congratulate their beloved idols.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

BLACKPINK, a four-member girl group under YG Entertainment, made their debut in the South Korean music industry in 2016. Their recent albums, BORN PINK and THE ALBUM, have collectively amassed over 2 billion Spotify streams worldwide, marking a remarkable milestone. BLACKPINK holds the distinction of being the only girl group in history to achieve this feat.

Both BORN PINK and THE ALBUM set records as the fastest albums ever released by a girl group to reach this incredible milestone. Furthermore, THE ALBUM became the first album by a K-pop girl group to accumulate 2 billion listens on Spotify, achieving this within just 17 months of its release. This accomplishment surpasses the streaming figures of UK girl band Little Mix's Glory Days and American group Fifth Harmony's 7/27.

Following the release of the BORN PINK album, the group embarked on their Born Pink World Tour, which kicked off in Seoul in October 2022. This world tour has been nothing short of record-breaking for the group, with sold-out venues and becoming the highest-grossing concert tour of all time by a female group, a title previously held by the Spice Girls. They are set to conclude this remarkable tour with two final encore concerts in Seoul in September 2023.

In addition to their tour success, BLACKPINK also treated fans to a new single titled THE GIRLS, which is part of the soundtrack for their mobile game, BLACKPINK: THE GAME.

