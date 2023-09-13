MTV VMAs 2023: BLACKPINK's Pink Venom grabs Best Choreography Award

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom grabbed the Best Choreography Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music. Unsurprisingly, the quartet has won this award, given their phenomenal choreography for their song Pink Venom which has won the hearts of many fans. Accumulating the most votes the girl group took the second award at the award show.

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom won the Best Choreography award at VMAs

Held on September 12 (ET) in the United States, the MTV Video Music Awards have announced the winners have captivated fans from all over the world. K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has shown their talents through their infectious music and addictive dance choreographies. The quartet dropped their comeback album BORN PINK last year with the title tune Pink Venom. The song had a fantastic choreography which was enjoyed by the fans and they tuned to show their love for it. It was choreographed by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), and Taryn Cheng (YGX). Pink Venom took home the Best Choreography award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. This is not the only award they bagged, the girl group has proven its impact on its loyal fan base and was awarded the Group of the Year award. Fans have taken over social media platforms to show their excitement and happiness on this remarkable achievement of BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK's achievements and future activities

The How You Like That singers began their world tour last September, and have broken many records and also created some new ones as well. The group has surpassed over 200 million USD in ticket sales with their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR, and they are the first girl group in the world to make this remarkable accomplishment. Recently, the girl group has crossed over 2 billion streams for The Album and BORN PINK on Spotify. The group has earned the title of the fastest girl group to achieve this feat. The Album surpassed Little Mix's Glory Days and Fifth Harmony's album 7/27. The girl group will be holding their encore concert of the world tour in Seoul on September 16 and 17 at the Gocheok Sky Dome.

