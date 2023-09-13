MTV VMAs 2023: BTS’ Jungkook clinches Song of Summer for solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto)
BTS’ Jungkook has gotten a new win with Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV VMas with the popular solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto). Read ahead to know more.
On September 13, BTS’ Jungkook bagged Song of Summer with Seven (feat. Latto) and fans love it! He had previously won in the category during the 2022 edition with a collaboration track with Charlie Puth called Left and Right. He is now the only K-pop artist to win twice in the category since its conception. Fans are reacting to his win and wished he was there to accept the award.
Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC, MTV VMAs
