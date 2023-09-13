MTV VMAs 2023: Say hello to Selena Gomez, the resplendent lady in RED floral gown

Selena Gomez made a dazzling return to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2023, marking her first appearance since 2015. The pop sensation graced the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center in a breathtaking Oscar de la Renta gown, celebrating her three nominations with style and grace. As cameras flashed and fans cheered, Selena Gomez proved once again why she's a true icon in the world of music and fashion. According to Harpers bazaar, Selena Gomez's return to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was nothing short of spectacular.

Selena's stunning ensemble

Gomez's red carpet look was nothing short of breathtaking. She donned a remarkable spring gown by Oscar de la Renta, adorned entirely with delicate flower-shaped appliqués that cascaded into a mesmerizing fringe train. The gown featured a daring plunging balconette bra neckline and a high leg slit, exuding elegance and confidence. Selena's choice to keep her accessories minimal yet striking, with strappy red sandals, white diamond floral earrings, and a matching diamond floral ring, allowed the gown to take center stage.

For her beauty look, Selena opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle, complemented by a bronze smoky eye and rosy makeup. Her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, gave fans a sneak peek of the stunning look on Instagram, and Selena herself shared a glimpse of her journey to the event on her Instagram Story.

A rare VMA appearance

Selena Gomez's attendance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards marked a significant moment for her fans. It was the first time she had graced the VMA stage since 2015. In recent years, Selena had chosen to skip the award show, largely due to limited nominations. However, she has continued to release new music, including her latest summer hit, "Single Soon." Excitingly, she recently teased an announcement on her Instagram, hinting at the imminent release of her next album.

Nominated for multiple awards

Selena Gomez is not just attending the VMAs; she's also in the running for three prestigious awards. Her collaboration with Rema on the viral track "Calm Down" has earned her nominations in the categories of Best Song, Best Collaboration, and Best Afrobeats. In the hotly contested Song of the Year category, Gomez faces fierce competition from artists like Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Steve Lacy, SZA, and her close friend Taylor Swift with "Anti-Hero."

