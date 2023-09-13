MTV VMAs 2023: TXT cheering for Stray Kids' Best K-pop award win brings fandoms together

Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER are considered leaders of the 4th generation in the K-pop industry. Both groups secured wins at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Notably, TXT celebrated Stray Kids' victory at the VMAs, and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

TXT celebrates Stray Kids' win

Due to K-Pop's soaring popularity in recent years, MTV introduced the Best K-Pop category back in 2019, providing a dedicated space for K-Pop groups to shine alongside others.

This year's nominees included aespa's Girls, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, SEVENTEEN's Super, Stray Kids' S-Class, and TXT's Sugar Rush Ride. The category was among the first to be announced during the event, igniting excitement among fans worldwide. Stray Kids clinched their first Moonman, a moment that TXT seemed equally thrilled about!

As the MCs revealed each group's nomination, fans could catch glimpses of TXT's reactions from the audience. Naturally, when their own nomination was called up, they couldn't resist getting into the groove, dancing along to their song. However, when Stray Kids emerged as the winners, TXT immediately burst into applause. Beomgyu and Soobin even sang along to S-Class as it played. TXT then stood up to show their wholehearted support for Stray Kids, joining in the applause to celebrate their well-deserved victory. It was heartwarming to witness two of K-Pop's leading fourth-generation groups triumphing and standing by each other, uniting their fandoms in celebration of their wins.

Stray Kids wins Best K-pop award at VMAs

Stray Kids emerged victorious in the Best K-pop category, surpassing tough competition, including TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Sugar Rush Ride, aespa's Girls, FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid, BLACKPINK's Pink Venom, and SEVENTEEN's SUPER. They also marked a historic moment as the first group from JYP Entertainment to secure a win at the MTV VMAs.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Stray Kids will be making their debut performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, a highly anticipated moment for both the artists and fans worldwide. The members took a moment to express their gratitude to their dedicated fans, acknowledging them for their unwavering support that led to this prestigious award.

Beyond their VMAs success, Stray Kids' influence continues to grow. Their third full-length album, 5-Star, featuring the title track S-Class and the b-side track FNF, as well as their first Japanese EP album, which boasts a double title song, Social Path (featuring LiSA), have made impressive appearances on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans were treated to an encore tour as part of their first dome tour, titled Stray Kids 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 in Osaka on September 9th and 10th. This marked their second appearance at the Kyocera Dome Osaka, following the encore show of their previous world tour, Stray Kids Second World Tour MANIAC Encore in JAPAN in February, proving their ever-increasing popularity. Additionally, Stray Kids recently achieved a milestone, with over 500,000 pre-orders for their first Japanese EP, featuring tracks like Social Path and Super Bowl (Japanese Version).

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023: TXT’s Soobin and Bebe Rexha rekindle friendship, take selfies together