MTV VMAs 2023: TXT debut Back For More with Anitta; Watch the electrifying performance HERE

TXT debut Back For More with Anitta

Ahead of its official release, the K-pop sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER, along with Brazilian star Anitta, gave fans a thrilling preview of their upcoming collaboration at the VMAs, which is being hosted at New Jersey's Prudential Center. The powerful performance kicked off with Beomgyu, who commanded the attention of the audience with thunderclaps and digital ripples of water beneath his feet on the stage.

Their track, Back for More, effortlessly combines Anitta's Brazilian influences with TXT's signature Korean style, showcasing the tremendous star power that the two acts bring to the stage. It is a pre-release of the 5-membered group’s upcoming album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The catchy chorus echoed as the members performed it on-stage, "I can see you coming back for more / Coming back for more, if you walk out that door." The performance started with the TXT members taking the stage on their own during the first verse, with Anitta joining them through a back staircase for her verse, including some synchronized dancing with the members, culminating in an electrifying dance break.

Throughout the performance, the group's infectious energy was on full display, as they sang and danced with remarkable enthusiasm. The song is set for an official release on streaming platforms on September 15, with a TXT-exclusive version and additional house and afrobeat versions arriving on September 18.

While TOMORROW X TOGETHER had previously graced American stages, notably at Lollapalooza in both 2022 and 2023, their VMAs performance this year underscored their versatility and growing influence within the music industry.

Watch the electrifying performance here-

TXT at the VMAs

TXT received four nominations at this year's VMAs, including nods for Best K-Pop and Push Performance of the Year. They clinched the Push Performance Of The Year award for their electrifying rendition of Sugar Rush Ride during MTV Push in April 2023.

Before the awards show, the band shared their excitement and gave fans a glimpse of their collaboration track with Anitta on Instagram. They captioned the post with, "Making our way to the VMAs with @anitta (~˙∇˙)~📣." Fans can look forward to more infectious hits from the K-Pop group when their third album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, which drops this October.

In addition to their upcoming album, TXT recently treated fans to 'Do It Like That,' a dynamic collaboration with the American boy band, the Jonas Brothers, which was released in July.

