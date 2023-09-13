MTV VMAs 2023: TXT’s Soobin and Bebe Rexha rekindle friendship, take selfies together

At the 2023 MTV VMAs, TOMORROW X TOGETHER won the PUSH Performance of the Year with their recently released song Sugar Rush Ride. There was one person who was elated for the group and that happened to be Bebe Rexha, who reunited with the group at the awards.

TXT and Bebe Rexha at the VMAs

Soobin is known to be a huge fan of the American singer Bebe Rexha. The duo first met face-to-face during TXT’s latest trip to LA, where they were in town to perform their hit song Sugar Rush Ride on The Late Late Show with James Corden. On March 3, Bebe Rexha took to social media to share an adorable video and multiple photos of herself finally hanging out with Soobin in person. Fans were thrilled that Soobin finally got to meet his idol.

The duo reunited at the 2023 VMAs, where Bebe Rexha mentioned her excitement to meet Soobin and congratulate TXT on their win. The American singer mentioned in the interview on the red carpet that she knows that Soobin is here along with the entire TOMORROW X TOGETHER group and that they just won an award. She extended, “Congratulations!! (to the group). So I’m excited to see them and say hi and just hang out with them. I’m happy for them” Later, Soobin and Bebe Rexha were seen hanging out and taking selfies together.

TXT win at the 2023 VMAs

On September 13, 2023, the MTV VMAs kicked off with a bang, featuring K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER winning the PUSH Performance of the Year award for their recent hit Sugar Rush Ride. When asked about their message to the fans, Hueningkai, the youngest of the group, expressed their desire to showcase their identity and the essence of their music, and they believe they achieved just that with this song. They also gave fans a sneak peek of their upcoming performance alongside Brazilian pop star Anitta, featuring their new song, Back For More. This track is part of their upcoming album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, set to release on October 13.

Their previous album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, achieved remarkable success, debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 500,000 units in the USA alone.

