MTV VMAs: BTS gets 5 nominations, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE & MONSTA X grab a spot too

MTV VMAs are back again! On August 11 the MTV Video Music Awards announced nominations for this year. BTS are nominated for a total of five categories including while competing with BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, (G)I-DLE and MONSTA X for the ‘Best K-pop’ category.

BTS takes the lead with Justin Beiber and Megan Thee Stallion by becoming the most nominated group for the year 2021 and will Best it out against global artists including Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Drake to name a few. The septet is nominated for a total of five categories including ‘Song of the Year’ for ‘Dynamite’, ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best K-pop’, ‘Best Choreography’ and ‘Best Editing’ for ‘Butter’.

The boys have previously won ‘Best Group’, ‘Best Pop’, ‘Best Choreography’ and ‘Best K-pop’ in the 2020 MTV VMAs.

BLACKPINK is nominated for the ‘Best K-pop’ category for their song ‘Ice Cream’. The refreshing and flirtatious song was released last year in collaboration with Selena Gomez and marked an important event in enhancing the artists’ friendship.

MONSTA X’s ‘Gambler’ is also nominated for the ‘Best K-pop’ category. The song garnered a lot of support and attention from domestic as well as international fans thanks to the upbeat instrumental music and captivating charms.

TWICE’s refreshing and catchy track ‘Alcohol-Free’ also received a nod and became TWICE’s first ever VMA nomination. The song became an instant hit on its release in June this year.

SEVENTEEN will be joining the competition with their superhit song ‘Ready to love’. The boy group recently announced their own version of ‘IN THE SOOP’.

(G)I-DLE is also nominated in the ‘Best K-pop’ category for their catchy song ‘Dumbi Dumbi’. The song recently marked its one year anniversary and has garnered over 81 million views on YouTube already!

The show will be aired live from New York’s Barclays Center on September 12.

Which nomination are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.