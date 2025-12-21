Mukesh Khanna hails Ranveer Singh for his acting in Dhurandhar: "I absolutely denied him for Shaktimaan but..."

The current last month of 2025 saw the release of spy action thriller Dhurandhar. Helmed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and is supported by Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, among others. The film continues to wow audiences across the world. The entire film industry, fans, and critics continue to heap praise on Dhurandhar. And now, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has also hailed Ranveer Singh for the same.

Mukesh Khanna praises Ranveer Singh's act in Dhurandhar

The Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna recently highly appreciated Ranveer Singh's performance. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Khanna said, "I would like to praise this film's hero Ranveer Singh. Now you will cross question me by saying that you have disapproved him for the role of Shaktimaan. However, even if I have denied him, he remains one of the best actors. I have always maintained this stance. His infectious energy and courage are visible in the film." Khanna further praised Singh adding that his “brooding” eyes suited the role of a spy from India navigating life in Pakistan and gradually becoming a gang member by gaining sympathy and saving the leaders' son.

When Mukesh Khanna opposed Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan

Khanna was vocal about not letting Singh portray his famous character of desi superhero Shaktimaan. He said, "If you make him Shaktimaan, people may enjoy it because he makes you dance, but the role needs someone mature enough."

About Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its impressive run at the box office. The film’s total collection currently stands at approximately Rs 492 crore, and it is expected to enter the Rs 500 crore net club on its seventeenth day. Trade experts predict that the film is on track to cross Rs 700 crore net, with the potential to overtake Pushpa 2 (Hindi) as the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically.

