Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Ep 1, 2 Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina infuse new life into city's tragic past

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Cast: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey

Creators: Nikkhil Advani, Nikhil Gonsalves

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Not just Indian filmmakers, but even the international film fraternity have reimagined the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and made films, web series and documentaries based on it. Mumbai Diaries 26/11, as the name suggests, is exactly what you imagine and more. Creators Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves keep the tragic 26/11 terror attacks in focus but set up the Bombay General Hospital and its people as the show'smain character -- front and center.

The medical thriller includes a terrific ensemble cast we haven't seen in a long, long time. Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Prakash Belawadi and a couple of new faces with an impressive onscreen performance. Set in the city's Bombay General Hospital, Mumbai Diaries revolves around a team of medical practitioners which includes senior experienced doctors, fresh out of college resident doctors, nurses and support staff.

The first episode of Mumbai Diaries establishes how the terrorists entered Mumbai (via sea) which has been shown countless number of times in various films. It then begins to set up each character's arc. The three new resident doctors which includes a privileged South Mumbai doctor's daughter, an ambitious aspirant from Maharashtra's Latur and another commoner who have been chosen to work under the crazy Dr Kaushik Oberoi (Mohit Raina).

Mumbai Diaries' first few minutes gives a sense of what has transpired in the city on the fateful night of 26 November. But the creators quickly take you back in time and introduce to the hospital's staff which sits at the heart of this show. Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves pack a punch in the first episode itself with back stories, emergency situations and personal crisis. They throw so much at you, that it might seem overwhelming but also offer respite in this madness via interesting characters. The screenplay is crisp, telling and effortlessly transpires paper to screen.

Mohit Raina as Dr Oberoi brings so much to his character that probably the makers may have not even written while developing it. Even though he stands out, each character get their chance to stand out and shine in the turn of chaotic events.

Every film, show or documentary on 26/11 is spine-chilling but has largely focused on terrorists, rescue operations, on lives lost and the media. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 shifts its gaze on the medical fraternity and its frontline warriors offering a new perspective. It breathes a new life in the content that is already out there. As a Mumbaikar, the first two episodes of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 feel authentic, sharp and not too over the top with measured cinematic liberty. The performances and palpable tension are bound to keep you on the edge of the seat of this medical thriller.

