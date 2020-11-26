Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Teaser: Mohit Raina, Konkona pay tribute to first responders in Nikkhil Advani's show

Nikkhil Advani shared the first teaser of his upcoming Amazon Original series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to pay homage to the heroes of the Mumbai Terror Attacks. Starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma and others, the show will release in 2021.

On the anniversary of the Mumbai Terror Attacks, while the world remembers the fallen heroes, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani dropped the first teaser of his upcoming show, Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The web show pays tribute to the first responders, the medical staff and stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The show gives us a glimpse of the story of the doctors, nurses and other staff in the middle of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.

The teaser that was shared by Nikkhil on Twitter on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai Terror Attacks gave us a sneak peek of the chaos that unfolds in a hospital in the middle of the horrific attacks. We get a glimpse of doctors, nurses and others trying to help the scared patients and save the lives of many people in the middle of the attack. Sharing the same, Nikkhil paid homage to all the heroes of the 26/11 attacks.

He wrote, "Not enough is spoken about the sheer grit of first responders as they struggle to keep us safe in our city. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is my ode to that undying spirit. There are so many people that have carried me on their shoulders to get us here, but the ones that started it all were the wonderful writing team. @Nikgonsalves@anushkam93#YashChetija and my award winning @SanyukthaC Thank you so much."

Not enough is spoken about the sheer grit of first responders as they struggle to keep us safe in our city. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is my ode to that undying spirit. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime @PrimeVideoIn @vjsub @aparna1502 @EmmayEntertain @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikgonsalves pic.twitter.com/ZCrjxOn3fw — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) November 26, 2020

The filmmaker told Mid-Day in a chat that there have many shows that have explored the attacks of 26/11 but no one has ever shown the doctors' side of it. He explained that the show will give everyone a peek into the lives of doctors in the middle of the attacks of 26/11. He said, "With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind." The show will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The first teaser was shared today by the filmmaker on social media. It is created by Nikkhil and produced by Emmay Entertainment.

