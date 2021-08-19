Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Teaser Out: Konkona Sensharma & Mohit Raina's intense drama will give you goosebumps

It was only yesterday that Konkona Sensharma shared a new poster of her upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Today, the actress again took to her Twitter handle and shared the teaser of the web series that will surely give you goosebumps. The teaser also stars Mohit Raina, who will be playing a pivotal role in the show.

The teaser begins with Mohit Raina and Konkona Sensharma with intense looks dressed as doctors who were trying hard to save the casualties from the night that is etched in the hearts of the Mumbaikars. The story revolves around the deadly night when a group of terrorists attacked Mumbai. The teaser of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will take you on a nostalgic trip straight to that night and will give you goosebumps. Sharing this teaser on her Twitter handle, Konkona wrote, Let's not forget those who dared to stand against all odds and did their duty. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, September 9 on.”

Take a look:

Let's not forget those who dared to stand against all odds and did their duty.#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, New Series, Sept 9 on @PrimeVideoIN. pic.twitter.com/nuSWtWmx4P — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) August 19, 2021

The series is a fictional drama that pays tribute to the frontline heroes set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terror attacks. Directed by Nikkhil Advani along with Nikhil Gonsalves, and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Amazon Prime Video had dropped the first look of Mumbai Diaries 26/11 on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai attacks in November last year. We have seen few stories revolving around the same topic, but this is the first time any project revolves around the untold tale of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks that ravaged the city on November 26, 2008.

