Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Twitterati give Mohit Raina & Konkona Sensharma’s intense medical drama a thumbs up

The memories of the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks still linger on like fresh wounds in India’s mind. The fateful night has been reimagined on screen many times. However, creators Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves’ Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which released yesterday on Amazon Prime Video, bring a new perspective to the scene. Told from the gaze of medical practitioners, the series stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Based on the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is approached from the gaze of a team of medical practitioners which includes senior experienced doctors, fresh out of college resident doctors, nurses and support staff. It has only been a day since the release, but many curious and excited viewers have already watched the episodes. They even took to Twitter to share their views and opinions, and from the looks of it, Twitterati has approved Konkona and Mohit’s intense medical drama.

One user said, “Finished watching Mumbai Diaries today morning & this is brilliant! I am glad someone in the Indian OTT has finally come out with something that shows the real life of doctors somehow! Being a doctor myself, I had been waiting for this since a long Time #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime.” Another wrote, “I have not watched his previous good work but it took me 30 minutes to become a mega fan of the absolutely brilliant actor @mohituraina!! What an incredible performance in #MumbaiDiaries!! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #mohitraina #MumbaiDiaries2611”.

Have a look at what Twitterati have to say about Mumbai Diaries 26/11:

I have not watched his previous good work but it took me 30 minutes to become a mega fan of the absolutely brilliant actor @mohituraina!! What an incredible performance in #MumbaiDiaries!! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #mohitraina #MumbaiDiaries2611 pic.twitter.com/3xqgt78Aq8 — Nimish Halkar (@nimishhalkar) September 9, 2021

#MumbaiDiaries : this show is the perfect combo of all emotions, ignore few flaws & watch this show for the terrific performance by the ensemble cast.#MumbaiDiaries2611 #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime . pic.twitter.com/oSZhZ2owH3 — hariprasad (@Hari2tweets) September 9, 2021

@mohituraina Just finished the first episode of #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime . Mindblowing! Your growth as an actor shows with each project you do. You always lit up the screen with your presence. Wish I could've watched more but it's a school night. Can't wait 2 see the nxt episode! — Anita (@spnfan2005) September 9, 2021

Started watching #MumbaiDiaries and can't express in words !

Amazing work by the team.

Goosebumps already @konkonas @mohituraina hats off and all the other actors made it so real.

fabulous work by @nikkhiladvani #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime@PrimeVideoIN — varun shah (@14Varun) September 8, 2021

Finished watching Mumbai Diaries today morning & this is brilliant!

I am glad someone in the Indian OTT has finally come out with something that shows the real life of doctors somehow!

Being a doctor myself, I had been waiting for this since a long time! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime — Dr. Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) September 9, 2021

Now watching #MumbaiDiaries this is looking super intense, happy to see Indian OTT improving the focus on quality writing over just the size of the stars! A must watch! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime pic.twitter.com/SUPcQvFF6c — Nishant Patel (@Indieopus) September 9, 2021

It's absolutely pleasure to watch @mohituraina again ..As Dr kaushik oberoi

His opening scene where he had to perform a operation with some new med trainees n nurses without proper facilities is hilarious n tragic

Episode 1..#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime pic.twitter.com/R7Dg09pbh0 — Kadi Ninda 3.0 (@NindaSay2) September 9, 2021

It was great show after a very long time ! Kept me on my toes! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrimehttps://t.co/T2fK62XrQC — Adityasoni(@adityasoniiiii) September 9, 2021

ALSO READ: Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Ep 1, 2 Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina infuse new life into city's tragic past