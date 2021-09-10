Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Twitterati give Mohit Raina & Konkona Sensharma’s intense medical drama a thumbs up

Mumbai Diaries 26/11: Twitterati give Mohit Raina & Konkona Sensharma’s intense medical drama a thumbs up (Pic Credits: Amazon Prime Video India Youtube Channel)
The memories of the tragic 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks still linger on like fresh wounds in India’s mind. The fateful night has been reimagined on screen many times. However, creators Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves’ Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which released yesterday on Amazon Prime Video, bring a new perspective to the scene. Told from the gaze of medical practitioners, the series stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi.

Based on the backdrop of the 26/11 attacks, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is approached from the gaze of a team of medical practitioners which includes senior experienced doctors, fresh out of college resident doctors, nurses and support staff. It has only been a day since the release, but many curious and excited viewers have already watched the episodes. They even took to Twitter to share their views and opinions, and from the looks of it, Twitterati has approved Konkona and Mohit’s intense medical drama. 

One user said, “Finished watching Mumbai Diaries today morning & this is brilliant! I am glad someone in the Indian OTT has finally come out with something that shows the real life of doctors somehow! Being a doctor myself, I had been waiting for this since a long Time #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime.” Another wrote, “I have not watched his previous good work but it took me 30 minutes to become a mega fan of the absolutely brilliant actor @mohituraina!! What an incredible performance in #MumbaiDiaries!! #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime #mohitraina #MumbaiDiaries2611”. 

Have a look at what Twitterati have to say about Mumbai Diaries 26/11: 

Credits: Twitter/ Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video India Youtube Channel


