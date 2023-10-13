Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Shreya Dhanwanthary reveals she has no similarities with her character in real life

The eagerly awaited second season of the medical drama Mumbai Diaries has recently been released, garnering a positive response from audiences. The storyline, revolving around first responders grappling with the challenges posed by floods in the city, has been particularly praised. The ensemble cast, featuring talents like Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ridhi Dogra, and others, has also been lauded for their exceptional performances. Shreya, who portrays the character of news anchor Mansi Irani in the show, has recently opened up about how there are no similarities between herself and her on-screen persona.

Shreya Dhanwanthary on sharing no similarities with her character from Mumbai Diaries Season 2

In the world of Mumbai Diaries, Shreya Dhanwanthary takes on the role of Mansi Irani, a news anchor whose journey has evolved significantly since the first season—transitioning from breaking stories to delivering true facts for the viewers. Shreya recently shed light on the stark differences between Mansi in Mumbai Diaries Season 2 and her real-life self.

According to Shreya, there's a notable lack of similarities between her and Mansi, and she expressed a desire to possess some of Mansi's qualities. She expressed, ”There is nothing in common between Mansi and Shreya, because I am attracted to characters that I have absolutely nothing in common with. There are some really cool things she does, for instance, her ability to take the bull by the horns. I wish I had some of her admirable qualities, like her tenacity, her perseverance and her grit, they are all pretty cool.”

More about Mumbai Diaries Season 2

The first season of Mumbai Diaries delved into the harrowing challenges faced by first responders during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Now, the highly anticipated second installment unfolds against the backdrop of the 2005 Mumbai floods. The ensemble cast, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Satyajeet Dubey, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Tina Desai, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ridhi Dogra, and Prakash Belawadi, plays pivotal roles in bringing this gripping narrative to life.

Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, with Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani as producers, Mumbai Diaries Season 2 has been captivating audiences since its release on Prime Video on October 6th.

