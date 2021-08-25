Mumbai Diaries trailer: Konkana Sen, Mohit Rana rescue lives as first responders on the dreadful 26/11 night

The trailer of web show Mumbai Diaries is finally out on Wednesday, August 25. Starring Konkana Sen, Mohit Rana and Sandesh Kulkarni in pivotal roles, the upcoming web show is set against the backdrop of the dreadful 26/11 night when the Mumbai city came under a heinous terrorist attack. In the past, viewers have seen several movies and web shows based on the night of terror, however, this one is a bit different as it reiterates the entire night from the point of view of first responders.

In the trailer, viewers revisit the fateful night when Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, was attacked by a group of terrorists on November 26, 2008. The attacks took place at many locations including the famous CST station, Taj Hotel, and Oberoi Hotel. Civilians lost their lives while many were left injured. Owing to the same, immense pressure was built up on medical frontliners to save as many lives as they could. Mumbai Diaries trailer gives us a glimpse of the entire night from the viewpoint of first responders who left no stone unturned towards saving the city.

Showcasing the events inside a hospital, the video unfolds how medical frontliners went on to treat victims of the attack. In the show, actor Mohit Rana essays the role of a senior doctor who puts his own life on the line while attending injured patients. Perspective of the duty of doctors have been explored, as questions arise whether doctors should save themselves or those present in their care.

Take a look:

Helmed by Nikhil Advani, Mumbai Diaries is bankrolled under the banner of An Emmay Entertainment Production. The web show will start featuring on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from September 9 onwards. As soon as the trailer was released, netizens gave it a positive response as they intend to watch the show that pays tribute to medical frontliners.

