From Murder Mystery to Guilty, 5 movies to binge watch on Netflix over the weekend

From Murder Mystery to Guilty, 5 movies to binge-watch on Netflix and pass time during the quarantine phase.

The lockdown seems endless and watching movies seems the best option to keep ourselves sane. Watching the news about the increasing number of Coronavirus cases is mentally exhausting and it's time we divert our minds to something else. The social-distancing phase is quite a hard time for the movie buffs who aren't getting to watch any new movies since the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in production houses being shut across the globe. The weekend is almost here and we need a stash of good movies to kill the monotony and drive away the quarantine blues.

Don't' worry, we've got you covered! So what if you can't meet up with your friends? Let's spend time with Jennifer Aniston, Noah Centineo, Chris Hemsworth, Irrfan Khan, Kiara Advani, and others this weekend. From Murder Mystery to Guilty, here are 5 super interesting films that you can binge-watch on Netflix. So what are you waiting for? Get set going.

Murder Mystery

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the lead, Murder Mystery follows the story of a couple that gets caught up in a murder investigation of an elderly billionaire after his son invites them to their yacht party where the billionaire gets killed mercilessly. As the couple is the only outsider in the family get together being held at the yacht, they become the prime suspects of the murder. The real murderer is on the loose and the innocent couple takes it upon them to resolve the mystery behind the murder and find out the killer. Every step that they take turns out against their favour but the couple must find out the real killer or go to prison. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's punchlines are to die for!

Extraction

A former SASR operator turned mercenary who has nothing else to lose after his child dies, is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international criminal. Dodging the underworld mafias and fighting his way to get the abducted child out of the clutches of the drug traffickers, Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake plays the lead in the action drama. In the process of freeing the child, Tyler forms a bond with him and sees his dead child in the young boy. Extraction also marks the Hollywood debut of Randeep Hooda and is shot across several cities in India. The 12-minute long fight sequence between Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda is a treat for the action lovers.

The Perfect Date

Giving you a little break from the action, The Perfect Date starring Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, and Camila Mendes will take you back to your college days. The film revolves around a high school student who creates an app to offer his services as a fake date to make money for college. His life turns upside down when he develops feelings for someone but his dating app only creates more problems for him.

Guilty

The suspense drama follows the story of Nanki, whose boyfriend gets accused of sexual assault by a small-town girl in college. The doting girlfriend obviously trusts her boyfriend and slams the girl until she is forced to leave college. However, a little clue that she gets against her boyfriend sparks suspicion in her mind and she must find out if he is actually the culprit or the entire scene is set up by the girl in order to harm him after he rejects her proposal. The film shows Kiara Advani in a never seen before avatar and marks the acting debut of Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan.

The Lunchbox

A short and sweet story showing how a mistake by a tiffin carrier service results in an unusual bond of friendship between two strangers. With all her love and affection, everyday Ila prepares lunch for her husband and writes a note to rekindle their old spark. However, the tiffin carrier mistakes it for the wrong person and delivers the lunchbox to Saajan Fernandes. Unknowingly, soon the two start exchanging notes between each other until they find out that the lunchbox is not being delivered to the person it is supposed to go to. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nimrit Kaur and has received critical acclaim for its simple yet interesting storyline.

