Murderville: Will Arnett solves crime with celebrity guests in the new trailer for the improv comedy series

The new trailer of Murderville is out and it is all shades of improvised goodness! Starring Will Arnett as Detective Terry Seattle, the show is a fresh take on improv and crime thrillers. In the show, the background is that of a crime thriller where celebrities will not only have to solve murders with Arnett but also do it without a script.

In the trailer, Arnett can be seen in character as Detective Terry and celebrities join him to solve murders. The celebs were seen cracking up frequently in the trailer as the whole show is largely improvised, most punchlines are as much a surprise for the celebrity guests as the audience. Helping Arnett solve crimes will be Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Stone, and Marshawn Lynch. However, in a chat with Hollywood Reporter, Arnett revealed that they were "basically making Law & Order without a script".

Interestingly, he also shared that celebs liked the idea of participating in such a new format since there was no compulsion to memorise loads of scripts and the stars could be their actual self without worrying about the storyline. Arnett went on and complimented them for taking on such a difficult task, "I have to give these people credit because it’s freakin’ scary as shit."

Arnett further shared his aspirations for the show and said, "I’d love to do more if it works and people respond to it" but also weighed in the opposite and added, "And if people kind of shrug and go, ‘Yeah, fine,’ then great, we had a lot of fun." Meanwhile, Murderville will be released on Netflix on February 3, 2022.

