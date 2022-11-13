Music Bank In Chile forced to cancel: TXT, ATEEZ, NCT DREAM’s performances called off

Music Bank In Chile was scheduled for November 12 for 8 pm local time at the Estadio Monumental Stadium. As the show was supposed to begin, there was rain right from the start however it was decided that they would begin with the performances. Close to 50, 000 fans were present in the audiences in order to witness the 10th anniversary of Music Bank in Chile.

Bad weather

As STAYC and THE BOYZ took to the stage, they managed to perform even in the worsening conditions and it began raining more heavily. Finally when (G)I-DLE took to the stage, it was bad to the point of being unsafe. The singers had a lot of trouble singing and even engaging in basic dance moves. Moreover, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua slipped a couple of times and fell down in the pouring rain while performing ‘LATATA’ leading to screams of worry from the fans. The girl group continued to perform until they couldn’t and had to be taken off stage mid-performance.