Music Bank In Chile forced to cancel: TXT, ATEEZ, NCT DREAM’s performances called off
Bad weather resulted in cancellation of events in Chile as K-pop artists took to stage.
Music Bank In Chile was scheduled for November 12 for 8 pm local time at the Estadio Monumental Stadium. As the show was supposed to begin, there was rain right from the start however it was decided that they would begin with the performances. Close to 50, 000 fans were present in the audiences in order to witness the 10th anniversary of Music Bank in Chile.
Bad weather
As STAYC and THE BOYZ took to the stage, they managed to perform even in the worsening conditions and it began raining more heavily. Finally when (G)I-DLE took to the stage, it was bad to the point of being unsafe. The singers had a lot of trouble singing and even engaging in basic dance moves. Moreover, (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua slipped a couple of times and fell down in the pouring rain while performing ‘LATATA’ leading to screams of worry from the fans. The girl group continued to perform until they couldn’t and had to be taken off stage mid-performance.
Cancellation of performances
It was eventually decided that the situation was too bad to let the rest of the lineup perform. TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ATEEZ, and NCT DREAM’s stages were cancelled with the announcement reaching the fans. The unsafe conditions prompted the groups to say goodbye in short as they expressed their feelings of sorry and gratitude to the audience that were waiting for their songs. Following briefly arriving on the stage, the group members took to social media to speak with their fans and once again apologised and thanked them.
Meanwhile, it was revealed that ATEEZ was set to perform PSY’s ‘Right Now’ while TOMORROW X TOGETHER were heard practicing BTS’ ‘Boy in Luv’ for their special stages sans member Taehyun who was earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 but has since recovered.
