Music Bank reveals Half Year Special lineup with thrilling Heroes vs. Villains concept; Check all details here

The highly-awaited annual half-year special of KBS Music Bank is here! This is one event of Music Bank that fans look forward to a lot. It gives both the idols and the fans a chance to showcase performances in a new light. KBS announces themes for each year which performers then have to tweak their stages to fit in. KBS’ 2021 Half Year Special is already creating a buzz in the K-Pop industry as they’ve come back with quite a thrilling concept.

The 2021 Music Bank Half Year Special will be based on the theme of Heroes vs. Villains. They have also revealed the lineup for the same and already divided the groups in half. The performers’ list boasts of both legendary K-Pop artists and rookie artists. In the Heroes category, we have - HyunA, NU’EST, OH MY GIRL, Kim Woo Seok, Brave Girls, ITZY, STAYC and aespa. Going against these talented artists is the Villain category, consisting of - Jessi, NCT Dream, KANG DANIEL, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN.

The show will broadcast on June 25, 4 PM KST (12:30 PM IST), every Friday. The special English hosts selected by KBS are Angela Park and BTOB’s Peniel. For Indonesian hosts, the show will have Kevin Lanov & Amelia Tantono. The Half-Year Special will air live on KBS World TV and KBS World Indonesian Youtube channel.

Fans of all the artists are excited to see what kind of stages they will set up, and anticipation is rising high with each passing second.

