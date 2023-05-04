Music composer Code Kunst dating non-celebrity for 5 years? Agency shares brief comment

Code Kunst is a well-known music producer, composer, variety show personality and survival program judge who has built quite the fan following over the many years of his career. On May 4, it was reported that the artist has been dating a non-celebrity for 5 years now. Their relationship has only recently come to light and the star’s agency has responded to the claims.

Is Code Kunst in a relationship?

The dating news of Code Kunst comes with an insider reportedly sharing details of the said girlfriend, revealing that she is someone who is a non-celebrity and an office worker at a company. The two reportedly connected over their shared interests in music and fashion, and are said to be dating with the knowledge of others, constantly growing closer and taking care of each other despite busy schedules.

Code Kunst’s agency on reports about his dating life

Soon after there was talk around the artist’s dating life, his agency AOMG shared, “It is difficult to confirm [about his relationship] because it is part of the artist's personal life." The star himself has not addressed the reports of having a girlfriend for 5 years.

About Code Kunst

Jo Sungwoo, the original name of the star, aka Code Kunst, has been active in the music industry and especially in the Korean hip-hop scene for quite some time now. Having participated in ‘Show Me The Money 777’ where his teammates placed second and third. He was in ‘Show Me the Money 9’ and ‘High School Rapper’ as a judge. And, as a producer on ‘Show Me the Money 10’, he is a known face. Currently, Code Kunst is a regular cast member of ‘I Live Alone’ (Home Alone) as well as a panellist on the dating program ‘Change Days’.

His music endeavors include the single ‘Lemonade’ released in 2013 followed by multiple singles featuring well-known Korean hip-hop and K-pop artists like Simon Dominic, Tablo, Colde, Jeon Soyeon, Wendy, Mino and more. Code Kunst has released one mini-album and five studio albums so far, with the most recent one being ‘Remember Archive’ in March 2023.

