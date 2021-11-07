A music producer opens up about Kim Seon Ho’s kindness to his team

Taking the immense outpour of support for actor Kim Seon Ho another step further, a music video producer has revealed the kind actions of the actor to his team. The producer who recognises himself to be a team member for artist Park Hye Kyung’s music video shared a detailed Instagram note of the time he came across the ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ actor.

The producer recalled his experience as remembering the kindness of the actor when he came forward to feature in the music video for Park Hye Kyung. This is about the time the actor was a regular member of the variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night’. After being approached to star as the male lead of the music video, Kim Seon Ho’s agency asked for an appropriate amount of pay for the actor’s feature, taking into consideration his ongoing projects, endorsements and overall popularity.

With a strict budget, the producer is said to have asked for a lesser price than the one that was quoted to the team leader of Kim Seon Ho’s agency. Reportedly, the team leader replied to the request within a day sharing that the actor would be honoured to be featured in the said sunbaenim’s (senior) music video without any talent fees.

This comes after a steady return of the advertisements starring Kim Seon Ho that were taken down following the outbreak of the controversy with his ex-girlfriend. Previously, Korean media outlets revealed more truth to the story of Kim Seon Ho’s behaviour after the abortion took place and the actor is said to have been supportive throughout. His film debut in the upcoming movie ‘Sad Tropics’ has also been confirmed, and the actor is expected to start filming this year.

