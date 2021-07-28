Music video RELEASED for AKMU’s ‘Stupid Love Song’ with Crush

AMMU is on a roll! ‘NEXT EPISODE’ is coming at us at full speed with the continuous shower of content coming from AKMU. The collaboration album was released on 26 July across all music sites with the lead single ‘NAKKA’ featuring the wonderful IU and a powerful music video for the same. The song as well as the album is being adored by fans all around the world.



Prior to the album release, a music video for their collaboration with one of the greatest artists in the Korean music industry, Lee Sun Hee, song ‘Battlefield’ was released on 21 July. As AKMU’s announcement of releasing music videos for all 7 songs goes, another one joined the run. This time it is the ‘Stupid Love Song’ video for their collaboration with Crush.

The song speaks about a singer’s complex emotions on performing on the stage in front of their lover and singing a ‘stupid love song’ to convey their feelings. Lee Suhyun’s melodious voice starts off with a gripping guitar note. She sings of the pain of being a performer in front of a lover she cannot admit her love to and has broken off from. She emphasises his name not being in the song, and the slight liberation she feels. Crush joins in with his soulful voice about coming to his senses and seeing what’s in front of him, all of it exhibited beautifully with a detailed animation video. Watch it below.

AKMU and Crush continue to wow us each time and we look forward to more music from them! Until then we plan on enjoying ‘Stupid Love Song’.

