10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter: Salman Khan fans rejoice as the superstar completes 10 years on the site

Ardent fans of Salman Khan have started trending #10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter as the superstar completes 10 years on the social networking site. Check out some of their tweets.

has a massive fan following all over the country and we get evidence of the same whenever his fans post something related to him on social media platforms. This is exactly what has happened today on Twitter. For the unversed, the Dabangg star has completed 10 years on the social networking site much to the excitement of his fans. And now they have decided to celebrate this special moment by trending #10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter on the popular microblogging site.

Many of the fans of the superstar have pointed out the fact that he has not changed his profile picture ever since he opened his Twitter account. On the other hand, another fan has revealed that Salman is the third most followed Indian celebrity on the social networking site which every one of us will definitely agree with. And the most interesting thing to watch is that few of his fans have also shared his very first tweet in which he had revealed that it was Arbaaz Khan who insisted on opening a Twitter account.

Check out the tweets below:

Salman Khan has never changed his Twitter DP in 10 years. 10 Years Of The Best DP On Twitter.#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/SdGdLiAUyq — Devil (ibeingdevil) April 13, 2020

On this day 10 Years ago , Salman Khan Joined Twitter..

Currently, He is the 3rd Most Followed Indian Actor On Twitter with 39.8M Followers!! "Celebrating 10th Year Of BeingSalmanKhan on Twitter"....#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/mLKhMnsPZq — RAJ (SKMSD) aj_sk_dhoni_) April 13, 2020

1st Ever Tweet of the BIGGEST MEGASTAR on Twitter... 13 April 2010

12:22 PM#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/EzSaZXrjpu — BEING ADHARV SALMANIAC (iBeingAdharv) April 13, 2020

35K Done. Trending at 3 position !!! SPEEEEED Badaooo, Roarrrr SALMANIA.#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter — !!Adityα (iBeingAdi) April 13, 2020

Apart from that, as we can see, many other fans of Salman have congratulated him for completing 10 years on Twitter. On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Disha and Jackie have previously worked with him in the 2019 blockbuster hit Bharat also. The superstar has announced his next project for 2021 which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyar Kiya giving it a hilarious twist amid COVID 19 pandemic; WATCH)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More