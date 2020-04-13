Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter: Salman Khan fans rejoice as the superstar completes 10 years on the site

Ardent fans of Salman Khan have started trending #10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter as the superstar completes 10 years on the social networking site. Check out some of their tweets.
3041 reads Mumbai
#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter: Salman Khan fans rejoice as the superstar completes 10 years on the site#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter: Salman Khan fans rejoice as the superstar completes 10 years on the site
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan has a massive fan following all over the country and we get evidence of the same whenever his fans post something related to him on social media platforms. This is exactly what has happened today on Twitter. For the unversed, the Dabangg star has completed 10 years on the social networking site much to the excitement of his fans. And now they have decided to celebrate this special moment by trending #10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter on the popular microblogging site.

Many of the fans of the superstar have pointed out the fact that he has not changed his profile picture ever since he opened his Twitter account. On the other hand, another fan has revealed that Salman is the third most followed Indian celebrity on the social networking site which every one of us will definitely agree with. And the most interesting thing to watch is that few of his fans have also shared his very first tweet in which he had revealed that it was Arbaaz Khan who insisted on opening a Twitter account.

Check out the tweets below:

Apart from that, as we can see, many other fans of Salman have congratulated him for completing 10 years on Twitter. On the professional front, the actor will be next seen in the Prabhu Deva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Disha and Jackie have previously worked with him in the 2019 blockbuster hit Bharat also. The superstar has announced his next project for 2021 which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. 

(ALSO READ: Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyar Kiya giving it a hilarious twist amid COVID 19 pandemic; WATCH)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement