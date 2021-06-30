Jubin Nautiyal, Tulsi Kumar’s musical synergy in 3rd Season of T Series’ MixTape Rewind will leave you in awe

Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar recreate the magic of 90s popular romantic songs. They have given a new twist to the songs.

Singer Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have flagged off the third season of Bhushan Kumar’s Tseries’ Mixtape Rewind. The sand songs Tera Chehra and Jaan Meri Ja Rahi Hai which was originally composed by Adnan Sami. The current season is all about rewinding to the love songs of the ’90s and the early 2000s. To note, the last season received lots of love from the audience. Both Jubin and Tulsi have come together for the first time at Mixtape Rewind.

Bhushan Kumar said, “The first episode introduces this season’s theme of romance beautifully. Blending these two songs to create a new tune and maintaining the original's essence, Abhijit has created a soulful track. Jubin & Tulsi have given soul to this tune with their soulful voices.” Speaking about blending Tera Chehra – Jaan Meri, music composer Abhijit Vaghani says, “Revisiting these timeless melodies with a newer palate seemed the perfect way to reminisce them for the millennials. Adnan Sami is a master composer.”

Excited about the collaboration Tulsi Kumar says, “Abhijit is our main music man behind the Mixtape series. With every season he brings the songs and beautifully fuses them. This year I collaborate with Jubin Nautiyal, yet another talented, amazing human being, and a dear friend. The songs that Jubin & I are coming together for are Tera Chehra and Jaan Meri, which are Deepchandi taal. They are extremely romantic and mesmerizing songs.”

Jubin Nautiyal also mentioned, “To amalgamate two songs and give it your personal touch is creatively very satisfying. It has been always fun collaborating with Tulsi and Abhijit has perfectly blended these two tracks which are everyone’s favourites. I hope everyone enjoys this mixtape.” The songs are out now.

Also Read: ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ Review: Gurmeet Choudhary steals the show with his remarkable acting chops

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×