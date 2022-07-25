After worrying fans with his 'Alvida' post, Adnan Sami shares yet another dark video; Fans are relieved

The ‘Sultan Of Music’ Adnan Sami is one of the greatest singers of our time and has lent his voice to some of the most iconic Hindi songs. The singer made headlines last week when he deleted all his Instagram posts and then followed it with a cryptic post captioned ‘Alvida’, which means goodbye. Since the post went live, fans and admirers of Adnan Sami were worried about the amazing singer and showed their concern in the comments section. 3 days later, Adnan Saami put up another post.

Adnan shared a short teaser video of him bidding farewell, singing ‘Alvida’. It was a black and white video, which made it look all the more suspicious. He captioned his post, “My way of saying A...L...V...I...D...A !!” with a smiling emoticon. The fans suspected it to be a music video, in the comments section under his post. On checking his Twitter timeline, he acknowledged tweets confirming his presence in a soon-to-release music video titled ‘Alvida’. Adnan Sami has been out of action for a while now and this music video will mark his first studio release in 7 years.

Have a look at Adnan Sami’s Instagram post, HERE.

For those who don’t know, Adnan Sami was granted Indian citizenship in 2016 a year after he had requested the citizenship on humanitarian grounds after his Pakistani passport had expired and was not renewed by the government. The singer was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 2020, for his contribution to music. He has fronted much successful music shows around the globe. Talking about his work, Adnan Sami has given several hit songs including Bhar Do Jholi, Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, and more.

