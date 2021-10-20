Aise Na Chhoro Out Now: Guru Randhawa, Mrunal Thakur's soulful track & chemistry will capture your heart

Mrunal Thakur has been on the roll these days. After creating a buzz with her performances. After winning hearts in movies like Batla House, Super 30 and Toofaan, the actress has some interesting projects in her kitty as of now. Amid this, Mrunal is making the headlines for her recently released song with Guru Randhawa. Titled as Aise Na Chhoro, the song marks their first collaboration and the romantic number comes with a beautiful, bitter-sweet love story with Manan Bhardwaj’s charismatic music adding charm to the track.

Interestingly, Aise Na Chhoro was shot in the picturesque location of Kashmir and Guru and Mrunal’s sizzling chemistry is set to win hearts. Talking about the song, Guru said, “Aise Na Chhoro Mujhe has a beautiful and haunting melody. The lyrics are so retable and will touch your heart. It was great working with Mrunal Thakur. We had an absolute blast shooting for this track”. On the other hand, the Super 30 actress is all praises for the song and Guru as well and admitted having massive fun shooting for the romantic number in Kashmir.

She said, “It was incredible filming the track in Kashmir. This is my first collaboration with Guru Randhawa and we had so much fun on set that our director would actually have to remind us that the cameras were rolling. I hope audiences enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed shooting it”. Meanwhile, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey which will be releasing on December 31. Besides, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka.