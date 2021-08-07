Alia Bhatt gives her weekend a perfect start with ‘sunshine and yoga’

has been quite particular about her workouts. Despite her hectic schedules, the Student of the year actress manages to take our time for her gym sessions and never miss a chance to dish out major fitness goals. And while Alia enjoys a massive fan following on social media, the actress often gives a glimpse of her workout schedule. Keeping up with this trajectory, Alia has revealed how she has dashed into the weekend with a perfect workout routine which was all about a good yoga session.

Taking to the Instagram story, Alia re-shared a post wherein she was seen performing a yoga pose. The pic featured Alia dressed in a millennial pink top which she had paired with cerise coloured 3/4th leggings. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had completed her workout look with a high bun. The pic is likely to be clicked early in the morning and Alia’s workout glow was unmissable in the picture. She captioned the image as “Sunshine and Yoga” and did dish out workout goals to fans. Clearly, fitness is a priority for Alia and she makes sure to work hard for the same.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and . Besides, she will also be sharing the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star in ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This isn’t all. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

