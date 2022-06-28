Ambika Rao passes away: Mohanlal, Mammootty and other celebs pay tribute to Kumbalangi Nights actor

Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passed away yesterday night at the age of 58. Reportedly, she was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. Stunned by the untimely demise of the Kumbalangi Nights fame actor, several Mollywood celebrities paid tributes to her through social media. Mohanlal posted a picture of Ambika Rao on his Facebook handle along with the words, “RIP Ambika Rao.”

Superstar Mammootty also took to Facebook and wrote, “RIP Ambika Rao”. These two had worked together in the films Rajamanikyam and Thommanum Makkalum and Daddy Cool. Ambika Rao was the assistant director for these projects. The Bro Daddy actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also penned on Instagram, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi."

Additionally, director Aashiq Abu also expressed his grief and paid tribute on Instagram.

Actor Kunchacko Boban also penned, "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi!!……Ambika Rao…..".

Manju Warrier and Shine Tom Chacko, among others, also took to their respective social media accounts and paid tribute to the filmmaker.

Ambika Rao is credited with acting in many films. She has also worked in the industry as an assistant director for several ventures. She made her mark as an actor in Madhu C Narayanan's directorial Kumbalangi Nights. The 2019 film starred Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and Shane Nigam in important roles.

She has even directed a short film titled Smarana, which came out in 2016. In the meantime, her last film was social satire Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, in which she played a crucial character.

