Ankit Tiwari on his songs in Badhaai Do: I have created something that's absolutely off the beaten path for me

Music composer and singer Ankit Tiwari, who is known for chartbusters like, 'Galliyan' and 'Sun Raha Hai Na Tu', feels that it's imperative for an artiste to be versatile as it allows them to chase excellence.

Talking about how his latest composition 'Bandi Tot' from 'Badhaai Do' allowed him to venture into a new space, he said: "It's so essential that as an artiste, you maintain versatility. I thrive best at romantic songs because that's my favourite beat but composing this one for 'Badhaai Do' was something I was absolutely up for. It's a very special film and stands for accepting love and love."

He added that he had made up his mind to experiment and the track brought the opportunity for him. "I knew right from the word go, I wanted to do a different number this time. I have experimented with unique sounds and created something that's absolutely off the beaten path for me."

"I have always endeavoured to be part of important stories and my music has to mirror the vibe of the film. There's a hint of naughtiness, some cheer and a whole lot of love in this one. I hope people love the song. It will only encourage me to do more songs like this."

