AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets married; Fans congratulate the newlyweds
Khatija Rahman tied the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate wedding ceremony.
Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The legendary singer took to his social media handle and shared a priceless picture from his daughter’s wedding. “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan,” he wrote along with the photograph.
Credits: AR Rahman Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!