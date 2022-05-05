AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets married; Fans congratulate the newlyweds

Khatija Rahman tied the knot with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate wedding ceremony.

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman gets married; Fans congratulate the newlyweds
Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The legendary singer took to his social media handle and shared a priceless picture from his daughter’s wedding. “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan,” he wrote along with the photograph. 

