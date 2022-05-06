AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman shares PIC with husband Riyasdeen Riyan: ‘Married to my man’

Musical maestro AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Riyan. The legendary singer announced the news to his fans by sharing a priceless picture from his daughter’s wedding. Just a few moments back, his daughter Khatija also took to her social media space and shared her first picture with Riyasdeen Riyan as a married couple. In the photograph, the newlyweds can be seen standing next to each and posing for the cameras in their gorgeous outfits. Sharing the picture, Khatija wrote, “The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man @riyasdeenriyan.”

Soon fans and followers rushed to the comment section and poured best wishes for the newlyweds. One of them wrote, “So beautiful @khatija.rahman ! God bless you two!!Congratulations,” another one said, “Congratulations you both You both deserve all the happiness in this world”. Earlier, announcing the good news, the renowned singer AR Rahman took to social media and wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan”.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Khatija has sung a few songs in Tamil films, while her husband is an audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur. To note, Khatija Rahman got engaged Riyasdeen Riyan on December 29 last year. “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones,” she wrote while announcing her engagement.

