Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spills beans on having 'Panga' with Kangana Ranaut while shooting the film

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari rubbishes rumours of having differences with Kangana Ranaut while shooting for Panga.

Director Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her next release Panga. Starring in the lead, the film revolves around a forgotten Kabaddi fame who decides to get back to her favourite sport and prepares for the National level championship after years of break. The 32-year-old is busy living up to her marital duties. She is the mother of a young boy and is constantly torn between her family life and her love for Kabaddi. Breaking the age and gender stereotypes with the support of her husband and son, she resumes her journey once again and revives her game.

As Ashiwny Iyer and Kangana Ranaut collaborated for the first time, many wondered about the equation between them. Spilling the beans about having a Panga with Kangana Ranaut, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari told E Times that the only hurdles she faced while filming for Panga were the issues related to weather changes, permissions, Mumbai rains and staying away from family. Speaking about her rapport with Kangana, she revealed that she is extremely professional and organised. She said that it was like walking together as both of them were of the same accord.

The biggest misconception about Kangana is that she is extremely interfering and she can literally put fire on the sets, says director Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari. However, she believes that Kangana is quite sorted as a person. She likes to voice her opinion and does not shy away from pointing out the wrong.

Meanwhile, Panga is slated for January 24, 2020 release. Besides Kangana playing the lead, the film also stars Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

