Atrangi Re music launch: Akshay Kumar thanks mastermind AR Rahman for his ‘soulful music’

The release of the much-awaited romantic movie Atrangi Re is just around the corner. Amid this, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Going by the same, on Monday, December 6, the music launch of the movie was held in Mumbai with great zeal and enthusiasm. The lead cast of the film including Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan glammed up the musical night. Even, acclaimed composer AR Rahman who scored the music of the film was in attendance at the launch.

Superstar Akshay Kumar also took to social media to pay hearty tribute to AR Rahman with a special Instagram post. In the photo, both Akshay and Rahman can be seen sharing an infectious smile as they look dashing in black ensembles. While sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, “With the music maestro @arrahman , the mastermind behind the soulful music of #AtrangiRe at the album launch today.”

Take a look at the post here:

With upbeat music, the trailer aptly gives us a hint, that the movie is accentuated with gripping twists and turn. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, this musical romantic movie also features south heartthrob Dhanush in a pivotal role. Although the plot of the movie is yet unclear, the Atrangi Re trailer undoubtedly proves that the movie is going to be filled with masti and masala.

The short teaser showcases how Dhanush and Sara are forced to marry each other. However, as time passes, quirky chemistry develops between the two. As they begin to fall in love, Akshay Kumar enters into the picture, thereby a confusing love triangle is formed between the trio.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan reveals how she related with her character Rinku in Atrangi Re