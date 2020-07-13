B Praak joins hands with Rochak Kohli and Manoj Muntashir for 'Dil Tod Ke'

  1. Home
Popular Punjabi singer B Praak has collaborated with composer Rochak Kohli and lyricist Manoj Muntashir on the upcoming song, "Dil tod ke"
Abhishek Singh and Kaashish Vohra will feature in B Praak's latest video which is in collaboration with ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Rochak Kohli, also directed by Ashish Panda.

"This is the first time Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir and I are working together on a song and I hope people like this collaboration as much as we enjoyed creating it," B Praak said.

"Dil tod ke" has been touted as a soulful number. It will be out on July 15.

On the personal front, B Praak is all set to become a father. He shared the news with his followers on Instagram last month.

"Hey baby ...mommy and daddy waiting for you. #Blessingontheway," B Praak wrote.

