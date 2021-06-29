Baarish Ban Jaana to Paani Paani: 5 songs that are must have in your playlist & will add to charm of monsoon

As the monsoon season has arrived, here’s are some of the best rainy season songs that you can enjoy.

We all love rainy moments–the iconic cuddling beneath an umbrella, romancing in the rain, or dancing on the dark street. Bollywood has certainly given a new perspective to monsoon and has made us fall in love with the rain all over again. Interestingly, the monsoons are upon us and it feels great, especially after the dreaded summer heat. It’s that time of the year again when all you want to do is hang out with your significant other and listen to some romantic, monsoon special songs.

While everyone has their own way of welcoming and celebrating monsoon, music does add some charm to the rainy season. So, if you too are a monsoon lover, we bring you some of beautiful non filmy songs and that you can play for your loved one this rainy season.

Baarish Ban Jaana

This song by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev marks Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s first collaboration. It happens to be a romantic number and is all about cherishing the company of that special one in this oh so romantic weather.

Paani Paani

The recently released number by Aastha Gill and Badshah features Jacqueline Fernandez. This happens to be a peppy track and Jacqueline has been winning hearts with her sizzling avatar in the song.

Baarish Ki Jaaye

B Praak and Jaani, who are known for giving some of the most amazing tracks had collaborated once again for Baarish Ki Jaaye and it went to win hearts once again. The song features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma and has been among the most talked about songs of the year.

Thoda Thoda Pyaar

Another love ballad on the list, Thoda Thoda Pyaar has been sung by Stebin Ben and features and Neha Sharma. This marked their first collaboration and the audience has given a thumbs up to their sizzling chemistry.

Baarish

After winning hearts with their chemistry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have collaborated once again for Baarish. Sung by Stebin Ben and Payal Dev, this song is about missing the presence of that someone special during this romantic weather.

