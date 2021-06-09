Badshah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aastha Gill are back with another classic music video ‘Paani Paani’

Badshah and Aastha Gill are known to make amazing music that always pleases their fans. Now, both are back with Jacqueline Fernandez in their latest track that was released today.

When it comes to music videos Badshah and Aastha Gill top the list as they have released several hit tracks previously. And now, the duo is back with another chartbuster music video ‘Paani Paani’ that also features Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video is produced under the label of Saregama Music and sung by Aastha Gill and Badshah. It stars Jacqueline Fernandez. The music video was shot in a scorching desert and Jaisalmer. It shows the chemistry between Jacqueline and Badshah.

Badshah is known to make use of new sounds all the time and celebrate and keep alive the classic folk culture, landscape and dances that are gradually being forgotten. In ‘Paani Paani’, Badshah and Aastha Gill have brought the folk music of Rajasthan and the instrument, Ravanahatha into the mainstream. Both the artists and Jacqueline Fernandez have revived the folk dance of the region, Kalbeliya. The music video is directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu, whereas the DOP is Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Take a look at the video-

The duo, Badshah and Aastha Gill started out back in 2015 with the hit song ‘DJ Waley Babu’ and then released several music videos like ‘Buzz’, ‘Heartless’, ‘Happy Happy’, ‘Hermosa’, ‘Heelein Toot Gayi’ and now ‘Paani Paani’ that is already on the verge of setting new records. Badshah and Aastha Gill have previously worked with Jacqueline Fernandez for the song ‘Genda Phool’ which was trending at the time and has more than a million views.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez on Paani Paani with Badshah: I wanted to explore Rajasthani tradition

Credits :Saregama Music Youtube Channel

Share your comment ×