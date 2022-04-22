Badshah makes his international debut with J Balvin and Tainy for Voodoo; Watch

Rapper Badshah has carved a niche for himself in the industry and he has given us several peppy tracks like Mercy, Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Saturday Saturday, Wakhra Swag, Chandigarh Mein, Garmi, Paani Paani, Jugnu, and many more which always top the charts. Now, the rapper made his international debut with Latinx global superstar, music icon, and entrepreneur J Balvin and Tainy for 'Voodoo' which has been released today via Capitol Records. Meanwhile, Voodoo follows Badshah’s latest EP Retropanda - Part 1, which was released last month. The four-track set includes smashing hits Tabahi and Jugnu.

J Balvin is known for hits like Mi Gente, Machika, In da Getto and more. He has been referred to as the "Prince of Reggaeton" and is one of the best-selling Latin music artists. Tainy, on the other hand, has produced hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, Rosalía, Daddy Yankee, and many more. The producer was also named one of Billboard’s Top ten producers of the 21st century. Earlier today, Sharing the music video, Badshah wrote on his social media, "Ladies and Gentlemen. VOODOO. Out now. EVERYWHERE @jbalvin @tainy #voodoo #namastelatinogang".

Check out Badshah's post:

Voodoo marks the first proper collaboration between Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin. Talking about the song, Badshah said in an official statement, “J Balvin is like an idol to me, he’s been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he’s made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me.”

