  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bappi Lahiri to fulfill his THIS childhood dream with new song Jhumka Bareilly Wala

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri is coming up with a new song "Jhumka Bareilly Wala" from the upcoming film "Ishq Nachaunda Hai".
2027 reads Mumbai
Bappi Lahiri to fulfill his THIS childhood dream with new song Jhumka Bareilly WalaBappi Lahiri to fulfill his THIS childhood dream with new song Jhumka Bareilly Wala
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The song's video will be shot in Bareilly and Lucknow later this year. "I had a dream since childhood to make a song on Bareilly ka jhumka, now it's turning into reality after being in industry for 50 years. I'm making song 'Jhumka Bareilly Wala' which is dedicated to the people of Bareilly. I already started work on this song," Bappi Da said. The new song is inspired by the iconic song "Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar main" from the 1966 film "Mera Saya". It is penned by Sameer Anjaan. "Ishq Nachaunda Hai", will feature actor Mukesh J Bharti, and is being produced by Manju Bharti.

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement