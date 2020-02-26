Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma to romance each other in their next project? Find Out

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma aka #PaHira have apparently bagged their next project together. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma grabbed many eyeballs on the show, courtesy, their growing closeness. From day one to the grand finale of the 'tedha' season the duo stood next to each other. While they claimed to be 'good friends' the brewing intimacy between them, sent one different vibe, and people started questioning their bond. While some thought they're using each other for the game, others loved their bond and game them a cute name #PaHira.

If you're a PaHira supporter, there's some good news for you. Apparently, the duo is collaborating again. Yes, Paras and Mahira have bagged another project together after BB 13. Well, the two will be seen romancing each other in an upcoming music video. A source close to the project told Times of India that Paras and Mahira will romance each other in a music video by Neha Kakar’s sister Sonu Kakkar. The shooting of the same will begin soon, once Paras is done with his show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. It will be a romantic- soulful track. However, Paras and Mahira are still to comment on the same.

Well, this is going to be the first time that PaHira will feature in a music video together. The two have been romantically linked together time and again, especially after Paras' breakup with Akanksha Puri. They even met each post BB 13 and live-streamed their fun-loving reunion for the fans on social media. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Paras and Mahira together on the screens again? Let us know in the comment section below.

