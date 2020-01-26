Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Street Dancer 3D stars Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor make housemates dance to their tunes

Street Dancer 3D co-stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have a gala time with the Bigg Boss 13 housemates. Take a look.

It is Sunday today and again time for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. But, this Sunday is going to be fun day as the star cast of the recently released film Street Dancer 3D is going to spread their magic in the controversial show. Yes, , , Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh and director Remo D'Souza will be present with today. They will not only have a funny banter with Salman on the stage, but will also enter the house to meet the inmates.

In the latest promo released by the makers, we see the cute couple Varun and Shraddha making a grand entry in the house. And since they've stepped in, we're sure that there's going to be a lot of fun. As per the video, the stars are going to make the contestants dance on their tunes. Wondering how? Well, they're going to play musical chairs with the housemates. Yes, but it will not be with a twist, as they will be blind-folded and Varun will show his notorious side as he shifts chairs from here and there. All the inmates to have a gala time as they groove to some peppy numbers, before they take on their chair. They're seen laughing, dancing and going all crazy with this game. And one moment that caught our eyes, is when Sidharth Shukla accidentally sit on Mahira Sharma's lap? Yes, the now best friends are going to share an oops and cozy moment during the task.

Not only this, we can also see Varun sharing his funny story of how he personally knows friends-turned-foes Sidharth Shukla ans Asim Riaz. For the unversed, Varun has worked with Asim in Main Tera Hero, while Sidharth was his co-star in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Take a look at the fun task here:

Well, who will win the task and prove their mettle will be known only tonight. But, it is sure that it is going to be fun-filled night and the atmosphere inside the house is going to get lighter today. Are you excited for tonight's episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

