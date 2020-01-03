Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla gets upset with Shehnaaz as she gets influenced; Asks her to stay away from him

Yet again, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have created a rift between them. Here's what happened this time.

Shehnaaz Gil is one of the most adorable contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She is not only fan favorite, but also loved by everyone in the house. However, her innocence also makes her an easy target of housemates, who constantly try to influence her. This is what happened in the recent episode when Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Bagga tried to create a mess between Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. They tried to convince Sana that Sid does not pay heed to her and doesn't pay the required attention. However, it is her who constantly keeps running behind him.

Upon listening all this Shehnaaz gets influenced and convinced by their statements. She then runs to Sidharth Shukla to have a conversation with him about the same. Hearing Sana's rants, Sid asks her if they are trying to influence her, here Sana replies that whatever they are saying is actually the truth and he doesn't give her attention. Sid leaves the conversation and then goes to Arti Singh to take out his annoyance. Sid reveals that he is tried of Shehnaaz's behaviour and needs a break. He further adds that he is worried as she easily gets influenced and may flip any momemnt. Sid also tells that intially she used to use her mind and think straight, but now she is getting manipulated by others.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More