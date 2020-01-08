Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza has the sweetest anniversary wish for wife Masuma; says 'our love turns two'

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza has recently shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle in which he has wished wife Masuma on their second wedding anniversary. Check it out.

South television actor Ali Reza became a household name when he took part in the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Although he could not emerge as the show’s winner, Ali was definitely able to garner a massive fan following within a short span of time. The Cine Mahal actor tied the knot with wife Masuma back in the year 2018 and the two of them have been inseparable since then. Now, there’s good news for all the Ali Reza fans.

The Dhruva actor recently celebrated his second wedding anniversary with wife Masuma. Yes, you heard it right. The couple celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. On the special occasion, Ali has also shared a romantic picture with Masuma on his Instagram handle which will literally give us major couple goals. Their unconditional love for each other is quite evident in the picture.

Take a look at Ali Reza’s latest Instagram post below:

Ali has also shared a sweet note for his wife in which he writes, “Our LOVE Turns TWO babe. Thank you for coming in my life and making it this beautiful.. They say.. "We know a person’s value when they r away from us....." The love you showed towards me when i was away from you for 3 months made me know how lucky a person i am to have you in my life. Cant thank God enough for giving you to me. Love you Sweetheart. Happy 2nd Anniversary my Danger Wife.” Ali’s fellow housemates from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 also wished him and Masuma on the special occasion.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 3 ex contestant Ali Reza shares an emotional post for his late uncle)

Read More