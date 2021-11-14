Children’s Day 2021: Lakdi Ki Kathi to Taare Zameen Par, 10 songs that capture the essence of Bal Diwas

Every year November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day with great zeal and enthusiasm in the country. This special day marks the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Also referred to as Chacha Nehru, the great leader considered children as the greatest strength of a nation. During his reign, Jawaharlal Nehru advocated for children to have all-rounded education that would build a better society in the future. Hence, due to his special bond with children, after his death, Nehru’s birthday was chosen to be celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Chota Bacha Jaan Ke Na Koi Aankh Dekhana Re

Featuring from the movie Masoom, this classic old song captures the jolly age of childhood in the most perfect way. This song has received vocals from singer Aditya Narayan.

Lakdi Ki Kathi

Lakdi Ki Kathi is the most popular nursery Indian rhyme. When you think about children’s this is the first song that comes to the mind of most Indians. Sung by Vanita Mishra, even this song features from the film Masoom.

Padhoge Likhoge

Featuring from the film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Padhoge Likhoge is a fun song crooned by Adithyan A Prithviraj, Ananya Sritam Nanda. The lyrics of the song is all about the importance of sports in children’s life. It aptly revolves around the notion “all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Ek School Banana Hai

Ek School Banana Hai is from the comedy flick Chillar Party, the plot of which revolves around the life of a bunch of students who go to the extremes to help save a poor kid and his dog. Ek School Banana Hai’s lyrics articulate their dream of building a school that’ll provide education to children belonging to all sectors of the society.

Kholo Kholo

Crooned by Raman Mahadevan, Kholo Kholo is an inspiring song from Aamir Khan starrer drama film, Taare Zameen Par. This peppy track aptly captures the bitter-sweet banter that students share with their teachers. In the music video, viewers see an art festival organised by a school while the inspiring lyrics prompt people to stay positive amid difficult situations and reach one’s goals.

Aye Khuda

Featured in the tracklist of Shahid Kapoor starrer Paathshala, this song is nothing less than a hymn for students. In the video of the song, viewers see Shahid essaying the role of a teacher as he imparts knowledge to his students, be it music or English literature.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is a song close to the hearts of many. Crooned by Shankar Mahadevan, this track is a special tribute to specially-abled children all across the globe and their teachers who leave no stone unturned to bring out the best in them.

Bum Bum Bole

Bum Bum Bole is another peppy number from Taare Zameen Par that sees Aamir Khan teaching his students to always think out of the box. During an art lecture, Aamir motivates everyone to flow in the bliss of creativity while questioning every natural phenomenon in existence.

Madamji Go Easy

From the Rani Mukerji starrer Hitchki, Madamji Go Easy, chronicles the life of a teacher dealing with Tourette Syndrome. The song sees how the teacher turns her weakness into strength thereby becoming a major inspiration in her student’s life.

Question Mark

Featuring in the tracklist of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, this song showcases an avid teacher, going to extremes to give underprivileged children the knowledge and education they deserve.

